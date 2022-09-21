Malaysia reports 1,667 new COVID-19 infections, 7 more deaths

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept. 21 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2022 ) :Malaysia reported 1,667 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight Tuesday, bringing the national total to 4,821,864, according to the health ministry.

There are two new imported cases, with 1,665 cases being local transmissions, data released on the ministry's website showed.

Another seven deaths have been reported, pushing the death toll to 36,324.

The ministry reported 2,028 new recoveries, bringing the total number of cured and discharged to 4,760,825.

There are 24,715 active cases, with 59 being held in intensive care and 37 of those in need of assisted breathing.

The country reported 2,227 vaccine doses administered on Tuesday alone and 86 percent of the population have received at least one dose, 84.2 percent are fully vaccinated and 49.7 percent have received the first booster and 1.5 percent have received the second booster.