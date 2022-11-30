Malaysia reports 1,672 new COVID-19 infections, 10 more deaths

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov. 30 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2022 ) --:Malaysia reported 1,672 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight Tuesday, bringing the national total to 4,990,431, according to the health ministry.

There is one new imported case, with 1,671 cases being local transmissions, data released by the ministry showed.

Another 10 deaths have been reported, taking the death toll to 36,667. The ministry reported 2,722 new recoveries, lifting the total number of cured and discharged to 4,927,186.