Malaysia reports 1,682 new COVID-19 infections, 6 more deaths

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec. 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2022 ) :Malaysia recorded 1,682 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight Wednesday, bringing the total tally to 5,005,239, according to the health ministry.

There were two new imported cases, with 1,680 cases being local transmissions, data released on the ministry's website showed.

Another six deaths have been reported from the pandemic, taking the death toll to 36,738.

The ministry reported 1,428 new recoveries, bringing the total number of COVID-19 patients cured and discharged to 4,946,495.

Currently there are 22,006 active cases, with 91 of them held in intensive care and 58 in need of assisted breathing.

The country reported 2,550 doses of COVID-19 vaccines were administered on Wednesday, and that 86.1 percent of the population have received at least one dose, 84.3 percent are fully vaccinated with two doses, 49.8 percent have received the first booster or a thrid dose and 1.8 percent have received the second booster.