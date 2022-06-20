UrduPoint.com

Malaysia Reports 1,690 New COVID-19 Infections, No New Deaths

Muhammad Irfan Published June 20, 2022 | 04:40 PM

KUALA LUMPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2022 ) :Malaysia reported 1,690 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight Sunday, bringing the national total to 4,540,612, according to the health ministry.

There are 10 new imported cases and 1,680 local transmissions, data released on the ministry's website showed.

No new deaths have been reported, leaving the death toll at 35,732.

The ministry reported 2,108 new recoveries, bringing the total number of cured and discharged to 4,478,936.

There are 25,944 active cases, with 23 being held in intensive care and 15 of them in need of assisted breathing.

The country reported 9,393 vaccine doses administered on Sunday alone, while 85.8 percent of the population have received at least one dose, 83.3 percent are fully vaccinated and 49.4 percent have received boosters.

