Malaysia reports 1,722 new COVID-19 infections, 2 new deaths

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct. 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2022 ) --:Malaysia reported 1,722 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight Wednesday, bringing the national total to 4,848,314, according to the Health Ministry.

There are eight new imported cases, with 1,714 cases being local transmissions, data released on the ministry's website showed.

Two new deaths have been reported, leaving the death toll at 36,387.

The ministry reported 1,639 new recoveries, bringing the total number of cured and discharged to 4,788,889.

There are 23,038 active cases, with 48 being held in intensive care and 26 of those in need of assisted breathing.