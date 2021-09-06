Malaysia reports 17,352 new COVID-19 cases, 272 more deaths

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept. 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2021 ) :Malaysia reported another 17,352 new COVID-19 infections, bringing the national total to 1,862,187, the Health Ministry said on Monday.

Health Ministry Director-General Noor Hisham Abdullah said in a press statement that eight of the new cases are imported and 17,344 are local transmissions.

Meanwhile, 272 more deaths were reported, bringing the death toll to 18,491.

Another 20,201 patients were released after recovery, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,591,028 or 85.4 percent of all cases.

Of the remaining 252,668 active cases, 975 are being treated in the intensive care unit, with 435 of them in need of assisted breathing.

The country administered 289,958 vaccine doses on Sunday, and some 62.9 percent of the population have received at least one dose and 48.8 percent are fully vaccinated.