Malaysia reports 1,788 new COVID-19 infections, 3 new deaths

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct. 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2022 ) :Malaysia reported 1,788 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight Friday, bringing the national total to 4,851,896, according to the health ministry.

There are six new imported cases, with 1,782 cases being local transmissions, data released on the ministry's website showed.

Three new deaths have been reported, leaving the death toll at 36,394.

The ministry reported 1,509 new recoveries, bringing the total number of cured and discharged to 4,791,625.

There are 23,877 active cases, with 38 being held in intensive care and 24 of those in need of assisted breathing.

The country reported 2,045 vaccine doses administered on Friday alone and 86.1 percent of the population have received at least one dose, 84.2 percent are fully vaccinated and 49.7 percent have received the first booster and 1.6 percent have received the second booster.