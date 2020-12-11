Malaysia reports 1,810 new COVID-19 cases, total passes 80,000 mark

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec. 11 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2020 ) :Malaysia reported 1,810 new COVID-19 infections, bringing the national total to 80,309, the health ministry said on Friday.

Health Ministry Director-General Noor Hisham Abdullah said in a press statement that 11 of the new cases are imported and 1,799 are local transmissions.

Six new deaths have been reported, raising the death toll to 402.

Another 937 patients have been released after recovery, bringing the total cured and discharged to 67,173, or 83.6 percent of all cases.

Of the remaining 12,734 active cases, 123 are being held in intensive care units and 63 of those are in need of assisted breathing.