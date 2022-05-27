Malaysia reports 1,845 new COVID-19 infections, 3 new deaths

KUALA LUMPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2022 ) :Malaysia reported 1,845 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight Thursday, bringing the national total to 4,499,057, according to the health ministry.

There are nine new imported cases, with 1,836 being local transmissions, data released on the ministry's website showed.

Three more deaths have been reported, bringing the death toll to 35,656.

The ministry reported 1,825 new recoveries, bringing the total number of the cured and discharged to 4,438,212.

There are 25,189 active cases, with 27 being held in intensive care and 18 of them in need of assisted breathing.

The country reported 13,331 vaccine doses administered on Thursday alone, while 85.6 percent of the population have received at least one dose, 82.8 percent are fully vaccinated and 49.3 percent have received boosters.