Malaysia reports 18,560 new COVID-19 infections, 44 more deaths

KUALA LUMPUR, April 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2022 ) :Malaysia reported 18,560 new COVID-19 infections, as of midnight Thursday, bringing the national total to 4,201,919, according to the health ministry.

There are 187 new imported cases and 18,373 local transmissions, data released on the ministry's website showed.

A further 44 deaths have been reported, bringing the country's COVID-19 death toll to 34,983.

The ministry reported 18,253 new recoveries, taking the total number of cured and discharged to 3,960,082.

There are 206,854 active cases, 267 are being held in intensive care and 164 of those are in need of assisted breathing.

The country administered a total of 57,199 doses of the COVID-19 vaccines on Thursday, and 84.2 percent of the population have received at least one dose, 79 percent have been fully vaccinated and 48.4 percent have received boosters.