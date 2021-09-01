Malaysia reports 18,762 new COVID-19 cases, 278 more deaths

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept. 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2021 ) :Malaysia reported another 18,762 new COVID-19 infections, the Health Ministry said on Wednesday, bringing the national total to 1,765,016.

Health Ministry Director-General Noor Hisham Abdullah said in a press statement that five of the new cases are imported and 18,757 are local transmissions.

Another 278 more deaths have been reported, bringing the death toll to 16,942.

A total of 21,073 patients have been released after recovery, bringing the total number of cured and discharged to 1,482,800 or 84 percent of all cases.

Of the remaining 265,274 active cases, 1,007 are being held in intensive care and 464 of those are in need of assisted breathing.

The country reported 261,476 doses administered on Tuesday alone and some 60.5 percent of the population have received at least one dose and 46 are fully vaccinated.