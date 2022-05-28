UrduPoint.com

Malaysia Reports 1,877 New COVID-19 Infections, 2 More Deaths

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 28, 2022 | 02:30 PM

KUALA LUMPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2022 ) --:Malaysia reported 1,877 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight Friday, bringing the national total to 4,500,934, according to the health ministry.

There are four new imported cases, with 1,873 being local transmissions, data released on the ministry's website showed.

Two more deaths have been reported, bringing the death toll to 35,658.

The ministry reported 1,680 new recoveries, bringing the total number of cured and discharged to 4,439,892.

There are 25,384 active cases, with 30 being held in intensive care and 18 of those in need of assisted breathing.

The country reported 18,886 vaccine doses administered on Friday alone and 85.6 percent of the population have received at least one dose, 82.8 percent are fully vaccinated and 49.3 percent have received boosters. E

