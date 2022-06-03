Malaysia reports 1,877 new COVID-19 infections, 2 more deaths

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KUALA LUMPUR, June 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2022 ) :Malaysia reported 1,877 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight Thursday, bringing the national total to 4,510,196, according to the health ministry.

There are six new imported cases, with 1,871 being local transmissions, data released by the ministry showed.

Two more deaths have been reported, taking the death toll to 35,680.

The ministry reported 1,715 new recoveries, lifting the total number of cured and discharged to 4,451,308.

There are 23,208 active cases, with 29 being held in intensive care and 17 of those in need of assisted breathing.