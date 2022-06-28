Malaysia reports 1,894 new COVID-19 infections, 8 new deaths

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KUALA LUMPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2022 ) :Malaysia recorded 1,894 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight Monday, bringing the total tally to 4,558,558, according to the Health Ministry.

The newly reported cases included six imported cases and 1,888 local transmissions, data released on the ministry's website showed.

Eight new deaths have been reported from the pandemic, bringing the death toll to 35,754.

The ministry reported 1,944 new recoveries from COVID-19, bringing the total number of patients cured and discharged to 4,494,711.

Currently there are 28,093 active cases registered in the Southeast Asian country, with 34 of them held in intensive care and 20 in need of assisted breathing.