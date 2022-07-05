Malaysia reports 1,918 new COVID-19 infections, 8 more deaths

KUALA LUMPUR, July 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2022 ) :Malaysia reported 1,918 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight Monday, bringing the national total to 4,575,809, according to the health ministry.

There are two new imported cases, with 1,916 cases being local transmissions, data released on the ministry's website showed.

Eight new deaths have been reported, pushing the death toll to 35,784.

The ministry reported 2,321 new recoveries, bringing the total number of cured and discharged to 4,510,643.

There are 29,382 active cases, with 44 being held in intensive care and 24 of those in need of assisted breathing.

The country reported 4,551 vaccine doses administered on Monday alone and 85.9 percent of the population have received at least one dose, 83.6 percent are fully vaccinated and 49.4 percent have received boosters.