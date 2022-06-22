UrduPoint.com

Malaysia Reports 1,921 New COVID-19 Infections, 2 More Deaths

Published June 22, 2022

KUALA LUMPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2022 ) :Malaysia reported 1,921 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight Tuesday, bringing the national total to 4,544,626, according to the health ministry.

There are 114 new imported cases, with 1,807 cases being local transmissions, data released on the ministry's website showed.

Two more deaths have been reported, bringing the death toll to 35,737.

The ministry reported 1,716 new recoveries, bringing the total number of cured and discharged to 4,482,734.

There are 26,155 active cases, with 29 being held in intensive care and 20 of those in need of assisted breathing.

The country reported 6,690 vaccine doses administered on Tuesday alone and 85.9 percent of the population have received at least one dose, 83.4 percent are fully vaccinated and 49.4 percent have received boosters.

