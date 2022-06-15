Malaysia reports 1,922 new COVID-19 infections, 4 new deaths

(@FahadShabbir)

KUALA LUMPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2022 ) :Malaysia reported 1,922 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight Tuesday, bringing the national total to 4,530,312, according to the health ministry.

There are three new imported cases, with 1,919 being local transmissions, data released on the ministry's website showed.

Four more deaths have been reported, bringing the death toll to 35,720.

The ministry reported 1,564 new recoveries, bringing the total number of cured and discharged to 4,471,631.

There are 22,961 active cases, with 32 being held in intensive care and 18 of those in need of assisted breathing.

The country reported 6,658 vaccine doses administered on Tuesday alone, while 85.7 percent of the population have received at least one dose, 83.1 percent are fully vaccinated and 49.4 percent have received boosters.