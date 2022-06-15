UrduPoint.com

Malaysia Reports 1,922 New COVID-19 Infections, 4 New Deaths

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 15, 2022 | 01:00 PM

Malaysia reports 1,922 new COVID-19 infections, 4 new deaths

KUALA LUMPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2022 ) :Malaysia reported 1,922 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight Tuesday, bringing the national total to 4,530,312, according to the health ministry.

There are three new imported cases, with 1,919 being local transmissions, data released on the ministry's website showed.

Four more deaths have been reported, bringing the death toll to 35,720.

The ministry reported 1,564 new recoveries, bringing the total number of cured and discharged to 4,471,631.

There are 22,961 active cases, with 32 being held in intensive care and 18 of those in need of assisted breathing.

The country reported 6,658 vaccine doses administered on Tuesday alone, while 85.7 percent of the population have received at least one dose, 83.1 percent are fully vaccinated and 49.4 percent have received boosters.

Related Topics

Malaysia

Recent Stories

Rainfall is expected across Pakistan starting from ..

Rainfall is expected across Pakistan starting from today

47 minutes ago
 Nawaz Sharif has no other option but to support ar ..

Nawaz Sharif has no other option but to support army's decision: Sheikh Rashid

49 minutes ago
 FIA files case against PML-Q leader Moonis Elahi

FIA files case against PML-Q leader Moonis Elahi

1 hour ago
 Pakistan Ambassador Masood Khan visits White House ..

Pakistan Ambassador Masood Khan visits White House for official photograph with ..

2 hours ago
 PM to visit Rashakai Special Economic Zone today

PM to visit Rashakai Special Economic Zone today

2 hours ago
 US President Joe Biden discusses PAK-US ties with ..

US President Joe Biden discusses PAK-US ties with Ambassador Masood Khan

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.