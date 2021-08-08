UrduPoint.com

Malaysia Reports 19,257 New COVID-19 Cases, 210 New Deaths

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 08th August 2021 | 04:20 PM

Malaysia reports 19,257 new COVID-19 cases, 210 new deaths

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug. 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2021 ) --:Malaysia reported another 19,257 new COVID-19 infections, the Health Ministry said on Sunday, bringing the national total to 1,243,852.

Health Ministry Director-General Noor Hisham Abdullah said in a press statement that 16 of the new cases are imported and 19,241 are local transmissions.

Another 210 more deaths have been reported, bringing the death toll to 10,389.

Some 16,323 patients have been released after recovery, bringing the total number of cured and discharged to 1,009,343 or 81.2 percent of all cases.

Of the remaining 224,120 active cases, 1,097 are being held in intensive care and 575 of those are in need of assisted breathing.

Related Topics

Malaysia Sunday All

Recent Stories

Tasjeel opens new vehicle testing centre in Al Rah ..

Tasjeel opens new vehicle testing centre in Al Rahmania Mall, Sharjah

36 minutes ago
 DEWA’s Innovation Centre organises workshop for ..

DEWA’s Innovation Centre organises workshop for over 3,000 students

37 minutes ago
 Wizz Air to recruit 4,600 new pilots by 2030

Wizz Air to recruit 4,600 new pilots by 2030

52 minutes ago
 UAE provides supportive environment to attract inv ..

UAE provides supportive environment to attract investors: Hotpack Global Managin ..

1 hour ago
 Russia reports 22,866 new COVID-19 cases, 787 deat ..

Russia reports 22,866 new COVID-19 cases, 787 deaths

1 hour ago
 Iraqi Airways launches new flights from Baghdad to ..

Iraqi Airways launches new flights from Baghdad to Abu Dhabi International Airpo ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.