Malaysia Reports 1,977 New COVID-19 Infections, 6 New Deaths

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 17, 2022 | 04:00 PM

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept. 17 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2022 ) :Malaysia reported 1,977 new COVID-19 infections, as of midnight Friday, bringing the national total to 4,815,679, according to the health ministry.

There are two new imported cases and 1,975 local cases, data released on the ministry's website showed.

Another six deaths have been reported, pushing the death toll to 36,305.

The ministry reported 2,018 new recoveries, bringing the total number of cured and discharged to 4,752,216.

There are 27,158 active cases, with 60 being held in intensive care and 41 of those in need of assisted breathing.

The country reported 1,339 vaccine doses administered on Friday alone and 86 percent of the population have received at least one dose, 84.2 percent are fully vaccinated and 49.7 percent have received the first booster and 1.5 percent have received the second booster.

