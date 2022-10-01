Malaysia reports 2,007 new COVID-19 infections, 5 more deaths

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct. 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2022 ) :-- Malaysia reported 2,007 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight Friday, bringing the national total to 4,840,879, according to the health ministry.

There are 12 new imported cases, with 1,995 cases being local transmissions, data released by the ministry showed.

Another five deaths have been reported, pushing the death toll to 36,374.

The ministry reported 1,407 new recoveries, lifting the total number of cured and discharged to 4,778,736.

There are 25,769 active cases, with 42 being held in intensive care and 19 of those in need of assisted breathing.