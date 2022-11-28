Malaysia reports 2,022 new COVID-19 infections, 4 more deaths

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov. 28 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2022 ) :Malaysia reported 2,022 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight Sunday, bringing the national total to 4,986,294, according to the health ministry.

There are no new imported cases, with all 2,022 cases being local transmissions, data released by the ministry showed.

Four new deaths have been reported, taking the death toll to 36,652. The ministry reported 1,819 new recoveries, bringing the total number of cured and discharged to 4,922,435.

There are 27,207 active cases, with 101 being held in intensive care and 53 of those in need of assisted breathing.