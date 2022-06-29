Malaysia reports 2,025 new COVID-19 infections, four new deaths

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KUALA LUMPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2022 ) :Malaysia recorded 2,025 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight Tuesday, bringing the total tally to 4,560,583, according to the health ministry.

They included 20 imported cases and 2,005 local transmissions, data released on the ministry's website showed.

Four new deaths have been reported from the pandemic, bringing the death toll to 35,758.

The ministry reported 2,367 new recoveries from COVID-19, bringing the total number of patients cured and discharged to 4,497,078.

Currently there are 27,747 active cases recorded in the Southeast Asian country, with 37 of them held in intensive care and 19 in need of assisted breathing.

Malaysia reported 2,990 COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered on Tuesday, and that 85.8 percent of the population have received at least one dose, 83.5 percent are fully vaccinated and 49.4 percent have received booster shots.