Malaysia reports 20,396 new COVID-19 cases, deaths pass 18,000 mark

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept. 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2021 ) --:Malaysia reported another 20,396 new COVID-19 infections, the health ministry said on Sunday, bringing the national total to 1,844,835.

Health Ministry Director-General Noor Hisham Abdullah said in a press statement that eight of the new cases are imported and 20,388 are local transmissions.

Another 336 more deaths have been reported, bringing the death toll to 18,219.

Some 20,573 patients have been released after recovery, bringing the total number of cured and discharged to 1,570,827, or 85.1 percent of all cases.

Of the remaining 255,789 active cases, 959 are being held in intensive care units and 436 of those are in need of assisted breathing.