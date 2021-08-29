UrduPoint.com

Malaysia Reports 20,579 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Deaths Pass 16,000 Mark

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sun 29th August 2021 | 05:40 PM

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug. 29 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2021 ) --:Malaysia reported another 20,579 new COVID-19 infections, bringing the national total to 1,706,089, the Health Ministry said on Sunday.

Health Ministry Director-General Noor Hisham Abdullah said in a press statement that seven of the new cases are imported and 20,572 are local transmissions.

Another 285 more deaths have been reported, bringing the death toll to 16,087.

Some 20,845 patients have been released after recovery, bringing the total number of cured and discharged to 1,422,005 or 83.4 percent of all cases.

Of the remaining 267,997 active cases, 1,009 are being held in intensive care and 477 of those are in need of assisted breathing.

