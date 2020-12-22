UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Malaysia Reports 2,062 New COVID-19 Cases, 1 New Death

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 22nd December 2020 | 04:50 PM

Malaysia reports 2,062 new COVID-19 cases, 1 new death

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec. 22 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2020 ) :Malaysia reported 2,062 new COVID-19 infections, the health ministry said on Tuesday, bringing the national total to 97,389.

Health Ministry Director-General Noor Hisham Abdullah said in a press statement that four of the new cases are imported and 2,058 are local transmissions.

One new death has been reported, pushing the death toll to 439. Another 911 patients have been released after recovery, bringing the total cured and discharged to 79,304, or 81.4 percent of all cases.

Of the remaining 17,646 active cases, 111 are being held in intensive care units and 51 of those are in need of assisted breathing.

Related Topics

Malaysia All

Recent Stories

Emaar, Zoom to host New Year’s Eve celebration v ..

11 minutes ago

UK PM, EU chief held talks on Brexit, Covid: Europ ..

54 seconds ago

4 Gamblers arrested in Hassanabdal

56 seconds ago

INFINIX marks its place as the leading smartphone ..

27 minutes ago

'It's time to perform as no excuse now that we ar ..

33 minutes ago

New UK COVID-19 Strain Unlikely to Affect Vaccine ..

58 seconds ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.