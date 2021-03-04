Malaysia reports 2,063 new COVID-19 cases, 5 new deaths

KUALA LUMPUR, March 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2021 ) :Malaysia reported 2,063 new COVID-19 infections, the health ministry said on Thursday, bringing the national total to 307,943.

Health Ministry Director-General Noor Hisham Abdullah said in a press statement that nine of the new cases are imported and 2,054 are local transmissions.

Another five deaths have been reported, pushing the death toll to 1,153.

Some 2,922 patients have been released after recovery, bringing the total cured and discharged to 283,629 or 92.1 percent of all cases.

Of the remaining 23,161 active cases, 193 are being held in intensive care units and 99 of those are in need of assisted breathing.