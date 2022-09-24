Malaysia reports 2,070 new COVID-19 infections, 3 new deaths

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept. 24 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2022 ) :Malaysia reported 2,070 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight Friday, bringing the national total to 4,828,290, according to the health ministry.

There are three new imported cases, with 2,067 cases being local transmissions, data released on the ministry's website showed.

Another three deaths have been reported, pushing the death toll to 36,345.

The ministry reported 2,009 new recoveries, bringing the total number of cured and discharged to 4,766,228.

There are 25,717 active cases, with 54 being held in intensive care and 33 of those in need of assisted breathing.

The country reported 3,854 vaccine doses administered on Friday alone and 86 percent of the population have received at least one dose, 84.2 percent are fully vaccinated and 49.7 percent have received the first booster and 1.5 percent have received the second booster.