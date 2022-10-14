Malaysia reports 2,090 new COVID-19 infections, 3 new deaths

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct. 14 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2022 ) :Malaysia reported 2,090 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight Thursday, bringing the national total to 4,861,226, according to the Health Ministry.

There are four new imported cases, with 2,086 cases being local transmissions, data released on the ministry's website showed.

Three new deaths have been reported, leaving the death toll at 36,410.

The ministry reported 1,428 new recoveries, bringing the total number of cured and discharged to 4,802,012.

There are 22,804 active cases, with 33 being held in intensive care and 16 of those in need of assisted breathing.

The country reported 1,740 vaccine doses administered on Thursday alone, and 86.1 percent of the population have received at least one dose, 84.3 percent are fully vaccinated and 49.7 percent have received the first booster and 1.6 percent have received the second booster.