UrduPoint.com

Malaysia Reports 2,092 New COVID-19 Infections, 4 More Deaths

Sumaira FH Published June 14, 2022 | 12:50 PM

Malaysia reports 2,092 new COVID-19 infections, 4 more deaths

KUALA LUMPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2022 ) :Malaysia reported 2,092 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight Monday, bringing the national total to 4,528,390, according to the health ministry.

The ministry reported four more deaths, bringing the death toll to 35,716. No new imported cases were reported.

The ministry also reported 1,876 new recoveries, bringing the total number of cured and discharged to 4,470,067.

There are 22,607 active cases, with 24 being held in intensive care and 12 of those in need of assisted breathing.

The country reported 6,588 vaccine doses administered on Monday alone and 85.7 percent of the population have received at least one dose, 83.1 percent are fully vaccinated and 49.4 percent have received boosters.

Related Topics

Malaysia

Recent Stories

US Ambassador Donald Blome hopes to strengthen rel ..

US Ambassador Donald Blome hopes to strengthen relations with Pakistan

59 minutes ago
 Rupee touches all-time low of 205.5 interbank mark ..

Rupee touches all-time low of 205.5 interbank market

1 hour ago
 FM Bilawal leaves for Iran on two-day official vis ..

FM Bilawal leaves for Iran on two-day official visit

2 hours ago
 PIA flight returns from war-torn Syria with 169 Pa ..

PIA flight returns from war-torn Syria with 169 Pakistanis on board

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 June 2022

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 14th June 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 14th June 2022

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.