Malaysia reports 2,092 new COVID-19 infections, 4 more deaths

KUALA LUMPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2022 ) :Malaysia reported 2,092 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight Monday, bringing the national total to 4,528,390, according to the health ministry.

The ministry reported four more deaths, bringing the death toll to 35,716. No new imported cases were reported.

The ministry also reported 1,876 new recoveries, bringing the total number of cured and discharged to 4,470,067.

There are 22,607 active cases, with 24 being held in intensive care and 12 of those in need of assisted breathing.

The country reported 6,588 vaccine doses administered on Monday alone and 85.7 percent of the population have received at least one dose, 83.1 percent are fully vaccinated and 49.4 percent have received boosters.