Malaysia reports 20,923 new COVID-19 infections, 34 new deaths

KUALA LUMPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2022 ) --:Malaysia reported 20,923 new COVID-19 infections, as of midnight Saturday, bringing the national total to 4,122,004, according to the health ministry.

There are 228 new imported cases, with 20,695 being local transmissions, data released on the ministry's website showed.

A further 34 deaths have been reported, bringing the death toll to 34,751.

The ministry reported 25,467 new recoveries, bringing the total number of cured and discharged to 3,844,766.

There are 242,487 active cases, 302 are being held in intensive care and 198 of those are in need of assisted breathing.