Malaysia Reports 2,093 New COVID-19 Infections, 3 New Deaths

Faizan Hashmi Published June 21, 2022 | 12:10 PM

KUALA LUMPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2022 ) :Malaysia recorded 2,093 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight Monday, bringing the total tally to 4,542,705, according to the health ministry.

The newly reported infections included one imported case and 2,092 local transmissions, data released on the ministry's website showed.

Three more deaths were reported from the pandemic, bringing the death toll to 35,735.

The ministry reported 2,082 new recoveries, bringing the total number of COVID-19 patients cured and discharged to 4,481,018 in the Southeast Asian country.

Currently there are 25,952 active cases recorded in Malaysia, 23 of them held in intensive care and 18 in need of assisted breathing.

The country reported that 6,772 vaccine doses were administered on Monday, and that 85.8 percent of the population have received at least one dose, 83.3 percent are fully vaccinated and 49.4 percent have received booster shots.

