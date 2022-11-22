Malaysia reports 2,121 new COVID-19 infections, 14 new deaths

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov. 22 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2022 ) :Malaysia reported 2,121 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight Monday, bringing the national total to 4,969,420, according to the Health Ministry.

There were no new imported cases, with all 2,121 cases being local transmissions, data released on the ministry's website showed.

Another 14 new deaths have been reported, pushing the death toll to 36,609.

The ministry reported 1,764 new recoveries, bringing the total number of cured and discharged to 4,905,670.

There are 27,141 active cases, with 92 being held in intensive care and 58 of those in need of assisted breathing.

The country reported 2,570 vaccine doses administered on Monday alone, and 86.1 percent of the population have received at least one dose, 84.3 percent are fully vaccinated and 49.8 percent have received the first booster and 1.7 percent have received the second booster.