UrduPoint.com

Malaysia Reports 2,121 New COVID-19 Infections, 14 New Deaths

Umer Jamshaid Published November 22, 2022 | 11:10 AM

Malaysia reports 2,121 new COVID-19 infections, 14 new deaths

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov. 22 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2022 ) :Malaysia reported 2,121 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight Monday, bringing the national total to 4,969,420, according to the Health Ministry.

There were no new imported cases, with all 2,121 cases being local transmissions, data released on the ministry's website showed.

Another 14 new deaths have been reported, pushing the death toll to 36,609.

The ministry reported 1,764 new recoveries, bringing the total number of cured and discharged to 4,905,670.

There are 27,141 active cases, with 92 being held in intensive care and 58 of those in need of assisted breathing.

The country reported 2,570 vaccine doses administered on Monday alone, and 86.1 percent of the population have received at least one dose, 84.3 percent are fully vaccinated and 49.8 percent have received the first booster and 1.7 percent have received the second booster.

Related Topics

Malaysia All

Recent Stories

Govt rejects demand of one million tons of sugar e ..

Govt rejects demand of one million tons of sugar export

48 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 November 2022

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 22nd November 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 22nd November 2022

2 hours ago
 IAEA Experts Found 'Widespread Damage' on Territor ..

IAEA Experts Found 'Widespread Damage' on Territory of ZNPP - Statement

10 hours ago
 Seven-day anti-polio drive begins in five district ..

Seven-day anti-polio drive begins in five districts of Larkana

10 hours ago
 IAEA Experts Assessed Damage to ZNPP, Found No Sec ..

IAEA Experts Assessed Damage to ZNPP, Found No Security Threat - Statement

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.