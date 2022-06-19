UrduPoint.com

Malaysia Reports 2,130 New COVID-19 Cases, 1 New Death

Umer Jamshaid Published June 19, 2022 | 12:01 PM

KUALA LUMPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2022 ) :Malaysia reported 2,130 new COVID-19 cases as of midnight Friday, bringing the national total to 4,536,795, according to the health ministry.

There are no new imported cases, with all 2,130 cases being local transmissions, data released on the ministry's website showed.

One more death was reported, bringing the death toll to 35,731.

The ministry also reported 1,080 new recoveries, bringing the total number of cured and discharged to 4,475,438.

There are 25,626 active cases, with 35 being held in intensive care and 19 of those in need of assisted breathing.

The country reported 15,638 vaccine doses administered on Friday alone and 85.7 percent of the country's population have received at least one dose, 83.2 percent are fully vaccinated and 49.4 percent have received boosters.

