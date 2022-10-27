UrduPoint.com

Malaysia Reports 2,136 New COVID-19 Infections, 6 More Deaths

Faizan Hashmi Published October 27, 2022 | 09:30 AM

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct. 27 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2022 ) :Malaysia reported 2,136 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight Wednesday, bringing the national total to 4,887,675, according to the country's Health Ministry.

There are three new imported cases, with 2,133 cases being local transmissions, data released on the ministry's website showed.

Six new deaths have been reported, leaving the death toll at 36,458.

The ministry reported 1,695 new recoveries, bringing the total number of cured and discharged to 4,823,984.

There are 27,233 active cases, with 48 being held in intensive care and 27 of those in need of assisted breathing.

The country reported 1,045 vaccine doses administered on Wednesday alone, and 86.1 percent of the population have received at least one dose, 84.3 percent are fully vaccinated and 49.8 percent have received the first booster and 1.6 percent have received the second booster.

