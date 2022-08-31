UrduPoint.com

Malaysia Reports 2,144 New COVID-19 Infections, 4 More Deaths

Faizan Hashmi Published August 31, 2022 | 01:40 PM

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug. 31 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2022 ) --:Malaysia reported 2,144 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight Tuesday, bringing the national total to 4,780,284, according to the country's health ministry.

There are three new imported cases, with 2,141 cases being local transmissions, data released on the ministry's website showed.

Another four deaths have been reported, pushing the death toll to 36,210. The ministry reported 2,549 new recoveries, bringing the total number of cured and discharged to 4,712,915.

There are 31,159 active cases, with 72 being held in intensive care and 50 of those in need of assisted breathing.

