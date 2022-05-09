UrduPoint.com

Malaysia Reports 2,153 New COVID-19 Infections, 4 Deaths

Sumaira FH Published May 09, 2022 | 01:30 PM

KUALA LUMPUR, May 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2022 ) :Malaysia reported 2,153 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight Sunday, bringing the national total to 4,458,889, according to the health ministry.

There are two new imported cases, with 2,151 being local transmissions, data released on the ministry's website showed.

A further four deaths have been reported, bringing the death toll to 35,583.

The ministry reported 2,869 new recoveries, bringing the total number of cured and discharged to 4,400,750.

There are 22,556 active cases, 88 being held in intensive care and 59 in need of assisted breathing.

The country reported 26,584 vaccine doses administered on Sunday alone and 85.1 percent of the population have received at least one dose, 82 percent are fully vaccinated and 49.1 percent have received boosters.

