Malaysia reports 2,154 new COVID-19 cases, 6 more deaths

KUALA LUMPUR, Mar 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2021 ) :Malaysia's Health Ministry on Friday reported 2,154 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the country's total tally to 310,097.

Health Ministry Director-General Noor Hisham Abdullah said in a press statement that five of the new cases are imported and 2,149 are local transmissions.

Six more deaths were reported, bringing the COVID-19 related death toll to 1,159. An additional 3,275 patients were discharged from hospitals, bringing the total number of recoveries to 286,904 or 92.5 percent of all cases.

Of the 22,034 active cases, 184 are being held in intensive care units and 87 of those are in need of assisted breathing.