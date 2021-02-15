UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Malaysia Reports 2,176 New COVID-19 Cases, 10 New Deaths

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Mon 15th February 2021 | 05:50 PM

Malaysia reports 2,176 new COVID-19 cases, 10 new deaths

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb. 15 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2021 ) :Malaysia reported 2,176 new COVID-19 infections, the health ministry said on Monday, bringing the national total to 266,445.

Health Ministry Director-General Noor Hisham Abdullah said in a press statement that one of the new cases is imported and 2,175 are local transmissions.

Another 10 deaths were reported, pushing the death toll to 975.

Some 4,521 more patients were released after recovery, bringing the total cured and discharged to 218,335 or 81.9 percent of all cases.

Of the remaining 47,135 active cases, 260 are being held in intensive care units and 112 of those are in need of assisted breathing.

Related Topics

Malaysia All

Recent Stories

PTCL, Huawei launch Smart Cloud Campus Solution fo ..

21 minutes ago

Power tariff hike by Rs1.95 rejected, termed mini- ..

24 minutes ago

31,604 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

38 minutes ago

2,025 new companies joined DMCC in 2020, highest i ..

38 minutes ago

Non-oil trade between UAE, Africa in first nine mo ..

38 minutes ago

Sheikh Zayed Festival exhibits are favourite to wo ..

38 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.