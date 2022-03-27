Malaysia reports 21,839 new COVID-19 infections, 52 new deaths

KUALA LUMPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2022 ) --:Malaysia reported 21,839 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight Friday, bringing the national total to 4,101,081, according to the health ministry.

There are 287 new imported cases, with 21,552 being local transmissions, data released on the ministry's website showed.

A further 52 deaths have been reported, bringing the death toll to 34,717.

The ministry reported 22,324 new recoveries, bringing the total number of the cured and discharged to 3,819,299.

There are 247,065 active cases, 291 are being held in intensive care and 188 of those are in need of assisted breathing.