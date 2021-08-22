UrduPoint.com

Malaysia Reports 22,262 New COVID-19 Cases, 223 More Deaths

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug. 22 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2021 ) --:Malaysia reported another 22,262 new COVID-19 infections, the health ministry said on Sunday, bringing the national total to 1,535,286.

Health Ministry Director-General Noor Hisham Abdullah said in a press statement that 40 of the new cases are imported and 22,222 are local transmissions.

Another 223 more deaths have been reported, bringing the death toll to 13,936.

Some 18,576 patients have been released after recovery, bringing the total number of cured and discharged to 1,260,470, or 82.1 percent of all cases.

Of the remaining 260,880 active cases, 1,035 are being held in intensive care units and 513 of those are in need of assisted breathing.

