Malaysia Reports 2,231 New COVID-19 Infections, 5 More Deaths

Muhammad Irfan Published October 15, 2022 | 01:20 PM

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct. 15 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2022 ) --:Malaysia reported 2,231 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight Friday, bringing the national total to 4,863,457, according to the country's health ministry.

There are six new imported cases, with 2,225 cases being local transmissions, data released on the ministry's website showed. Five new deaths have been reported, leaving the death toll at 36,415.

The ministry reported 1,473 new recoveries, bringing the total number of cured and discharged to 4,803,485. There are 23,557 active cases, with 34 being held in intensive care and 21 of those in need of assisted breathing.

The country reported 1,858 vaccine doses administered on Friday alone and 86.1 percent of the population have received at least one dose, 84.3 percent are fully vaccinated and 49.7 percent have received the first booster and 1.6 percent have received the second booster.

