Malaysia Reports 22,341 New COVID-19 Infections, 85 New Deaths

Umer Jamshaid Published March 20, 2022 | 02:00 PM

KUALA LUMPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2022 ) --:Malaysia reported 22,341 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight Saturday, bringing the national total to 3,974,019, according to the health ministry.

There are 524 new imported cases, with 21,817 being local transmissions, data released on the ministry's website showed.

A further 85 deaths have been reported, bringing the death toll to 34,329.

The ministry reported 33,347 new recoveries, bringing the total number of cured and discharged to 3,656,415.

There are 283,275 active cases, 390 are being held in intensive care and 219 of those are in need of assisted breathing.

The country reported 34,970 vaccine doses administered on Saturday alone and 84 percent of the population have received at least one dose, 79 percent are fully vaccinated and 47.4 percent have received boosters.

