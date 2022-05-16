UrduPoint.com

Malaysia Reports 2,239 New COVID-19 Infections, 3 More Deaths

Faizan Hashmi Published May 16, 2022 | 02:20 PM

KUALA LUMPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2022 ) :Malaysia reported 2,239 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight Sunday, bringing the national total to 4,478,112, according to the health ministry.

There are three new imported cases, with 2,236 being local transmissions, data released on the ministry showed.

Three more deaths have been reported, raising the death toll to 35,615.

The ministry reported 1,263 new recoveries, taking the total number of cured and discharged to 4,411,762.

There are 30,735 active cases, with 45 being held in intensive care and 23 in need of assisted breathing.

The country reported 23,148 vaccine doses administered on Sunday and 85.4 percent of the population have received at least one dose, 82.5 percent are fully vaccinated and 49.2 percent have received boosters.

