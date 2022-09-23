Malaysia reports 2,245 new COVID-19 infections, 12 more deaths

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept. 23 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2022 ) :Malaysia reported 2,245 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight Thursday, bringing the national total to 4,826,220, according to the health ministry.

There are six new imported cases, with 2,239 cases being local transmissions, data released on the ministry's website showed.

Another 12 deaths have been reported, pushing the death toll to 36,342.

The ministry reported 1,901 new recoveries, bringing the total number of cured and discharged to 4,764,219. There are 25,659 active cases, with 55 being held in intensive care and 35 of those in need of assisted breathing.

The country reported 3,092 vaccine doses administered on Thursday alone and 86 percent of the population have received at least one dose, 84.2 percent are fully vaccinated and 49.7 percent have received the first booster and 1.5 percent have received the second booster.