Malaysia reports 2,256 new COVID-19 infections, 3 more deaths

KUALA LUMPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2022 ) :Malaysia reported 2,256 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight Friday, bringing the national total to 4,877,387, according to the health ministry.

There are six new imported cases, with 2,250 cases being local transmissions, data released by the ministry showed.

Three new deaths have been reported, pushing the death toll to 36,440.

The ministry reported 1,363 new recoveries, lifting the total number of cured and discharged to 4,814,421.

There are 26,526 active cases, with 47 being held in intensive care and 17 of those in need of assisted breathing.