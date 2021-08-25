Malaysia reports 22,642 new COVID-19 cases, 265 new deaths

KUALA LUMPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2021 ) :Malaysia reported another 22,642 new COVID-19 infections, the Health Ministry said on Wednesday, bringing the national total to 1,616,244.

Health Ministry Director-General Noor Hisham Abdullah said in a press statement that five of the new cases are imported and 22,637 are local transmissions.

Another 265 deaths have been reported, bringing the death toll to 14,818.Some 20,798 patients have been released after recovery, bringing the total number of the cured and discharged to 1,337,134 or 82.7 percent of all cases.

Of the remaining 264,292 active cases, 1,003 are being held in intensive care and 490 of those are in need of assisted breathing.