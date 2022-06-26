UrduPoint.com

Malaysia Reports 2,302 New COVID-19 Infections, No New Deaths

Sumaira FH Published June 26, 2022 | 04:10 PM

KUALA LUMPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2022 ) --:Malaysia reported 2,302 new COVID-19 infections, as of midnight Saturday, bringing the national total to 4,554,661, according to the health ministry.

There are two new imported cases, with 2,300 cases being local transmissions, data released by the ministry showed.

No new deaths have been reported, leaving the death toll at 35,745.

The ministry reported 2,539 new recoveries, lifting the total number of cured and discharged to 4,490,906.

There are 28,010 active cases, with 31 being held in intensive care and 18 of those in need of assisted breathing.

The country reported 10,645 vaccine doses administered on Saturday alone and 85.9 percent of the population have received at least one dose, 83.5 percent are fully vaccinated and 49.4 percent have received boosters.

