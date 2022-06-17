UrduPoint.com

Malaysia Reports 2,320 New COVID Cases

Published June 17, 2022

KAULA LAMPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2022 ) :Malaysia reported 2,320 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight Wednesday, bringing the national total to 4,532,632, according to the Health Ministry.

There are four new imported cases and 2,316 local transmissions, data released on the ministry's website showed.

Five more deaths have been reported, bringing the death toll to 35,725.

The ministry reported 1,390 new recoveries, bringing the total number of cured and discharged to 4,473,021.

There are 23,886 active cases, with 38 being held in intensive care and 22 of those in need of assisted breathing.

There were 7,496 vaccine doses administered on Wednesday alone and 85.8 percent of the population have received at least one dose, 83.2 percent are fully vaccinated and 49.4 percent have received boosters.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

