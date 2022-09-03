Malaysia reports 2,328 new COVID-19 infections, 9 more deaths

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept. 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2022 ) :Malaysia reported 2,328 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight Friday, bringing the national total to 4,787,308, according to the health ministry.

There are three new imported cases, with 2,325 cases being local transmissions, data released on the ministry's website showed.

Another nine deaths have been reported, pushing the death toll to 36,234.

The ministry reported 2,618 new recoveries, bringing the total number of cured and discharged to 4,719,910.

There are 31,164 active cases, with 79 being held in intensive care and 44 of those in need of assisted breathing.