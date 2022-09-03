UrduPoint.com

Malaysia Reports 2,328 New COVID-19 Infections, 9 More Deaths

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 03, 2022 | 04:00 PM

Malaysia reports 2,328 new COVID-19 infections, 9 more deaths

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept. 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2022 ) :Malaysia reported 2,328 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight Friday, bringing the national total to 4,787,308, according to the health ministry.

There are three new imported cases, with 2,325 cases being local transmissions, data released on the ministry's website showed.

Another nine deaths have been reported, pushing the death toll to 36,234.

The ministry reported 2,618 new recoveries, bringing the total number of cured and discharged to 4,719,910.

There are 31,164 active cases, with 79 being held in intensive care and 44 of those in need of assisted breathing.

Related Topics

Malaysia

Recent Stories

COMSATS University Islamabad, Lahore Campus holds ..

COMSATS University Islamabad, Lahore Campus holds Hajj/Umrah Lucky Draw

18 minutes ago
 Wood, Parsons impressed by young talent and NHPC ..

Wood, Parsons impressed by young talent and NHPC facilities

23 minutes ago
 Govt to bring normalcy back in lives of flood affe ..

Govt to bring normalcy back in lives of flood affectees: Ahsan

37 minutes ago
 OCAS Opens Admissions for Intermediate Programs 20 ..

OCAS Opens Admissions for Intermediate Programs 2022-2023

2 hours ago
 Veterinary University arranged Friends Donors Conf ..

Veterinary University arranged Friends Donors Conference under UVAS Flood Relief ..

2 hours ago
 Most original design and best sound quality meet H ..

Most original design and best sound quality meet HUAWEI FreeBuds Lipstick

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.